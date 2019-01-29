Hour-by-hour forecast: This is when snow and ice will hit Sheffield as Met Office issues weather warnings

Sheffield is set to be hit by snow and ice this week, as temperatures plummet and weather warnings are put in place.
The Met Office has issued two yellow weather warnings for snow and ice to Sheffield. A warning is in place from 12pm today (29 Jan) until 11am on Wednesday (30 Jan), covering East, North, West and South Yorkshire, including Sheffield.
A second weather warning for snow and ice is also in place for Sheffield from 3pm on Thursday (31 Jan) until 12pm on Friday (1 Feb).
The Met Office said: “A band of rain will arrive across Wales, northern and western England through the middle of Tuesday, then move eastwards through Tuesday afternoon and evening.
“The rain will turn quickly to snow on hills, then also to low levels in places. 3 to 5 cm snow is likely above 200 metres, with up to 10 cm in a few places.
“As skies clear overnight, ice is likely to form on some surfaces. In addition, wintry showers will follow into western areas on Wednesday morning, giving further slight accumulations of snow in a few places.”
The Met Office add that “Overnight Thursday into early Friday ice may also become a hazard on any untreated surfaces as temperatures fall below freezing.”
Hour-by-hour forecast
Today (29 Jan)
12:00 - Sleet showers 2C
13:00 - Sleet showers 1C
14:00 - Sleet showers C
15:00 - Overcast 2C
16:00 - Cloudy 2C
17:00 - Overcast 2C
18:00 - Cloudy 2C
19:00 - Cloudy 2C
20:00 - Cloudy 2C
21:00 - Partly cloudy night 1C
22:00 - Partly cloudy night 1C
23:00 - Clear night 1C
Wednesday (30 Jan)
00:00 - Clear night 0C
01:00 - Clear night 0C
02:00 - Clear night 0C
03:00 - Clear night -1C
04:00 - Clear night -1C
05:00 - Partly cloudy night -1C
06:00 - Partly cloudy night -1C
07:00 - Partly cloudy night -1C
08:00 - Clear night -1C
09:00 - Sunny 0C
10:00 - Sunny 1C
11:00 - Sunny 2C
12:00 - Sunny 2C
13:00 - Sunny 3C
14:00 - Sunny intervals 3C
15:00 - Sunny intervals 3C
16:00 - Sunny intervals 2C
17:00 - Clear night 1C
18:00 - Clear night 0C
19:00 - Clear night 0C
20:00 - Clear night -1C
21:00 -Clear night -1C
22:00 - Clear night -2C
23:00 - Clear night -2C