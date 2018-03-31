Hour-by-hour forecast: When will it snow in Sheffield on Bank Holiday Monday?

A weather warning is in force for snow in Sheffield over Easter.

The Met Office says several centimetres of snow is possible on Bank Holiday Monday, mainly on higher ground but with some at lower levels too - but the precise amount in store is uncertain.

Showers will continue tonight, wintry across hills, and it will remain cold with a risk of icy patches developing. Overnight temperatures will dip to minus one degrees Celsius.

Tomorrow will have a dull and cloudy start, with showers continuing; some brighter intervals are possible by afternoon. Then, on Monday, sleet and snow is to spread north, before turning to rain and clearing overnight. Temperatures are expected to reach five degrees on the Bank Holiday.

"As a weather system moves in from the south and comes up against cold air over the UK, there is the chance that rain could turn to heavy snow in places," the Met Office says in its yellow warning for snow on Monday.

"Several centimetres of snow are possible, mainly over ground above around 200m, with drifting in strong winds. There is also the possibility of a few centimetres of wet snow gathering locally at lower levels.

"At present the extent and amounts of any snow remain uncertain. Although the snow may not be too disruptive, there is a small chance that snowfall could lead to disruption."

Monday's hour-by-hour forecast:

Midnight: Light rain

1am: Heavy rain

4am: Heavy rain

7am: Sleet

10am: Sleet

1pm: Heavy rain

4pm: Heavy rain

7pm: Heavy rain

10pm: Heavy rain