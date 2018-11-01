House taped off by police in Sheffield street

A house is taped off in a Sheffield street this afternoon, with police officers guarding the cordon.
CRIME: Thieves steal £80,000 Land Rover from car transporter in daring raid in Rotherham
Crime scene investigation officers are reportedly at the property in Crowder Close, Longley.
POLICE: Fireworks hurled at police officers and firefighters in Halloween attacks in Sheffield
READ MORE: Police officer attacked at domestic incident in Sheffield
Details of the nature of the incident under investigation have not yet been released by South Yorkshire Police.