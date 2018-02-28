How South Yorkshire schools could earn thousands of pounds from pupils studying A-level maths

Extra money will be given to schools and colleges across South Yorkshire that encourage more pupils to study maths at A-level.

The Government has today announced plans for the Advanced Maths Premium, a new fund to help schools and colleges increase the number of students studying maths after GCSE.

From September, schools could get up £1,200 for each pupil who takes a two-year A-level in maths or further maths.

If they take both subjects then their school will get £2,400.

The Department for Education said the fund will also support schools and colleges to increase the number of girls and those from disadvantaged background to take advanced maths qualifications.

Chief Secretary to the Treasury, Elizabeth Truss, said: "We know that maths powers our economy. And for individual students, choosing maths could add around 10 per cent to their future earnings.

"It is even more beneficial for women and I specifically want to encourage more girls to take maths and open up their future.

"In many other advanced nations, pupils are encouraged to study maths beyond 16-years-old. The maths premium will help more students study maths for longer and put them in a great position to take up skilled jobs."

The DfE said research said that pupils who do well in maths at school earn higher wages, and while it continues to be the most popular subject at A level, with almost 25 per cent of pupils choosing to study it, there are almost three quarters of students with an A*-C in GCSE maths at age 16 who decide not to continue studying the subject.

Schools Standards Minister Nick Gibb said: "Academic standards are rising in our schools, with 1.9 million more children in good or outstanding schools than in 2010.

"Although maths remains the most popular subject at A-level, this premium will open up the opportunity for even more young people to study advanced maths qualifications, providing them with the knowledge and skills for future success.

"Our reforms to post 16 maths qualifications, have led to a more rigorous curriculum, enabling pupils to gain a deeper understanding of the subject.

"This will lead to better options for further study and training, including careers in engineering, computing, accountancy and design."