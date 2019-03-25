HSBC staff set for summer move into £90 million Sheffield city centre office

Staff at banking giant HSBC will move into their new £90 million office this summer as work to transform Sheffield city centre continues.

Finishing touches are being made to the site of the former Grosvenor Hotoel, on Charter Square, as part of the Heart of the City II project and the bank has now confirmed it is likely to move ‘during the summer’.

An aerial view of what Heart of the City II will look like once complete.

Its staff are currently housed at Griffin House, Silver Street Head, but the firm has taken out a lease on the new site opposite Debenhams on The Moor.

Fencing and scaffolding has now been removed from the site and internal workers are now being carried out.

The building is part of the ongoing works to transform the city centre, which it is hoped will create better links between The Moor, Fargate and Division Street and attract big-name retailers and high-end fashion shops.

Last week, Sheffield Council council opened up the doors to Leah's Yard, which is one of the last surviving buildings that once houses the city's self-employed Little Mesters.

The mid-Victorian era site on Cambridge Street was bought by the council in 2015.

It once offered space for trades such as silversmiths, burnishers, silver platers and hammer men and forms part of the Heart of the City II project.

Coun Mazher Iqbal, Sheffield Council’s cabinet member for business and investment, said there were no firm plans for the site but the notion of opening up the courtyard for outdoor dining and drinking with a café or bar was being discussed.

He added: “There is momentum with the scheme and work and that shows that the project is working.”

The ongoing transformation of The Moor is also continuing at pace, with work to build a H&M and Lane7 Bowling Alley on the site of the former Redgates toy store due to be complete this year.