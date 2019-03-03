A huge blaze broke out at a Rotherham recycling plant, sending smoke billowing across the sky.

Fire crews were called to the plant on Wharf Road, Kilnhurst at around 9.40am on Sunday.

South Yorkshire Police advised people living nearby to remain in their homes and keep windows and doors closed.

