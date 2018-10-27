Huge cannabis farm found on Sheffield estate

Police have found a huge cannabis farm on a Sheffield estate.

Police made the discovery yesterday after conducting a search warrant at an address in the Owlthorpe area.

Officers said a ‘substantial’ quantity of cannabis plants were recovered and enquiries were ongoing to find those responsible.