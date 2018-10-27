Huge cannabis farm found on Sheffield estate Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Police have found a huge cannabis farm on a Sheffield estate. Police made the discovery yesterday after conducting a search warrant at an address in the Owlthorpe area. The farm was found in the Owlthorpe area of Sheffield. Officers said a ‘substantial’ quantity of cannabis plants were recovered and enquiries were ongoing to find those responsible. Man found seriously injured on Sheffield estate