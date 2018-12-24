Hundreds of donated Christmas presents delivered to children in Sheffield who fled domestic violence 

Hundreds of presents have been donated for children whose parents have fled domestic violence following an appeal by a Sheffield charity.

Francine Wright, CEO of the Attercliffe-based charity Rehouse to Rehome, launched the fundraising drive to deliver gifts to all children across South Yorkshire whose parents have fled domestic violence and those whose families are homeless and living in temporary accommodation.

The presents have been distributed to children in homeless accommodation and those in families fleeing domestic violence

Now, thanks to donations from members of the public she has received over 500 Christmas presents which have been distributed to the children to bring some much-needed festive cheer after they’ve endured such trauma.

She said: “The response has been brilliant, the generosity of the general public has been amazing. I want to say a massive thank you to everyone who donated.

“We gave the presents out all last week, it made a lot of children who have been through a lot very happy before Christmas.”

The 38-year-old opened Francine’s Community Shop a year and a half ago, and since then has helped over 400 families fleeing domestic violence by providing furniture and household goods they could not otherwise afford.

Now a registered charity under the name Rehouse to Rehome, Francine has seen an influx in calls for help, and as such is asking for donations to continue her work.

“Since becoming a registered charity the number of phone calls I’ve received has been absolutely unbelievable,” she said. “From people coming out of refuges and going into houses with no beds or furniture.

“Nobody wants to see anyone fleeing domestic violence that has been through hell and back, live in a place with a bed and furniture, it's inhumane.

“If people could donate even £1 that would make a massive difference.”

The charity has not been backed by any funding, and solely relies on donations from the public to buy furniture and white goods.

You can donate via the Rehouse to Rehome website: www.rehousetorehome.org

Alternatively, visit the shop on 656 Attercliffe Road Sheffield, S9 3RN where you drop off donations.



