Hundreds of people back campaign to save popular pub near Sheffield following 'eviction notice'

Hundreds of people have backed a campaign to secure the future of a popular pub after the managers were handed an eviction notice.

The managers of The Three Tuns in Dronfield took to Facebook to tell customers they have been handed a notice with seven days to vacate.

They said they are 'absolutely devastated' after spending six-and-a-half years in charge of the pub, which was named the Campaign for Real Ale's Derbyshire Pub of the year in 2013.

The move has sparked an outcry from customers and nearly 500 people have signed an online petition calling for the venue's future to be secured.

Mick Coles said he launched the campaign "to prevent the closure of The Three Tuns" which is a "much loved local public house which is not only a part of the local community but contributes to the local community through its regular fundraising activities and events."

He added: "Furthermore it is a significant outlet for sales of beers produced by the Drone Valley Community Brewery, which itself donates profits to local good causes."

One resident who signed the petition said: "Keep the pub open, there are too many businesses in Dronfield closing."

Another added: "It's closure would be a great loss to the local community."

It is understood there is also a paper petition being circulated in Dronfield.

The petition will be handed in to North East Derbyshire District Council's planning department.

In a statement, the pub managers thanked the public for their support and added that "things are very much up in the air at present."

They have not yet given the reasons behind the eviction notice.

The site landlord has been in touch and said they will be issuing a statement in due course.