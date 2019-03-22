Hundreds of pounds raised towards upkeep of Sheffield’s Mi Amigo memorial 

Hundreds of pounds have been raised to help pay for the upkeep of the now famed Mi Amigo crash memorial in Sheffield.

Staff at the Spar shop in Hunters Bar organised a raffle and had a donation bucket on the counter to raise £500.

Tony with author Helen Stokes and the illustrator Kathryn Herold.

Shop manager Georgina Reeve and area manager Ben Percy presented the cheque to Tony Foulds at the memorial site in Endcliffe Park.

In addition, author Helen Stokes and Kathryn Herold presented him with a copy of their book The Little Urban Fox Explores Endcliffe Park, along with a special painting of the memorial which features in the story.

Ben Percy and Georgina Reeve present Tony with the cheque.

All 10 crew on board the badly damaged B-17 Flying Fortress, known as Mi Amigo, were killed when it crashed into the park in 1944.

It is believed the crew was attempting to make an emergency landing on the field, but upon witnessing Tony and his friends on the grass, diverted and crashed into a nearby wooded area.

Tony, now aged 82, of Lowedges, has spent several decades tending to the memorial site as a way of keeping their memory alive.

A campaign for a military flypast was supported by thousands of people and aircraft roared over the city in February to mark 75 years since the tragedy.