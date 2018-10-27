Hundreds rally against Universal Credit in Sheffield

Hundreds of activists have staged a rally in Sheffield to protest against the government’s introduction of Universal Credit in the city.

The controversial new benefits regime will come into effect in Sheffield next month, with many predicting it will cause serious hardship for thousands.

Today’s rally – which was organised by the local Labour Party – was attended by representatives from Sheffield Council including deputy leader Olivia Blake and all five of the city’s Labour MPs.

Rally organiser, Nadia Jama from Sheffield Central Labour Party, said: “We know that when Universal Credit is rolled out in Sheffield in November it is going to have a massive impact on a lot of people in our communities.

“There are about 800 families per week that could be migrated onto Universal Credit and as a party, as a city and as a group we oppose it.

“It disproportionately affects black people and disabled people and it should be stopped and scrapped.

“It works against working people and we don’t want it here.”

Universal Credit is a new benefit for working-age people, replacing six benefits and merging them into one payment.

However, in other parts of the country, the roll out has left recipients waiting weeks for payments.