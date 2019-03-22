Police are continuing to hunt a knifeman who stabbed a man in the face and arm in a Sheffield street.
Emergency services were called to Gayton Road, Pitsmoor, at around 3.30pm on Thursday after a man was attacked.
An eyewitness said: “I saw two cars pull up and get out with bats and knives and they have stabbed a man.
“I saw blood pouring down his face and arm and I also saw them pull guns out.”
Police said a man was taken to hospital and treated for what appeared to be ‘superficiual injuries.
A cordon was put in place at an entrance to Osgathorpe Park and police dogs were seen carrying out searches on Thursday afternoon.
Anyone with any information should call police on 101 or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.