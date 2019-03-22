Police are continuing to hunt a knifeman who stabbed a man in the face and arm in a Sheffield street.

Emergency services were called to Gayton Road, Pitsmoor, at around 3.30pm on Thursday after a man was attacked.

A police cordon was put in place at an entrance to Osgathorpe Park. Picture and video: Sam Cooper / The Star

An eyewitness said: “I saw two cars pull up and get out with bats and knives and they have stabbed a man.

READ MORE: Man stabbed in face in Sheffield street

“I saw blood pouring down his face and arm and I also saw them pull guns out.”

Police said a man was taken to hospital and treated for what appeared to be ‘superficiual injuries.

READ MORE: Police called to private Sheffield school over discovery of drugs

A cordon was put in place at an entrance to Osgathorpe Park and police dogs were seen carrying out searches on Thursday afternoon.

READ MORE: Investigation work continues into fatal collision on Stocksbridge Bypass

Anyone with any information should call police on 101 or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.