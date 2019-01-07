‘I have never found myself in such a frightening situation,’ says Sheffield police officer as man who sexually assaulted her is jailed

A 30-year-old man has been jailed for sexually assaulting a police officer who was called out to his property in the early hours of the morning.

The shocking attack took place in the early hours of April 27 last year, when defendant, Luca Jelic, bit the police officer after sexually assaulting her.

Through a victim personal statement read out at Sheffield Crown Court, the police officer described how Jelic’s assault on her had left her feeling ‘extremely distressed’.

“I have never found myself in such a frightening and disturbing situation in all my time as a police officer,” said the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

During the hearing held today, the court heard how the police officer and a colleague were sent to Jelic’s property in Scotland Street in Sheffield city centre, after the force received reports of Jelic damaging vehicles parked outside the block of flats.

“When they arrived, they saw the defendant standing naked from the waist down. He was aggressively holding a ‘For Sale’ sign, like a javelin, with the pointed edge pointed towards them,” said prosecutor, Louise Reevell.

She added: “He told them: ‘Lovely girls for me to rape. I love sex’.”

Ms Reevell told the court that Jelic was under the influence of MDMA when the offences took place; and described how he bit and sexually assaulted the officer as she and her colleague attempted to restrain him.

Jelic was found guilty of sexual assault, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, possession of a Class A drug and three counts of criminal damage in October last year, following a trial.

Andrew Smith, defending, said Jelic suffered from a ‘mental illness that was clearly exacerbated by his insistence on taking controlled drugs’.

“The defendant is extremely sorry for what he has done,” added Mr Smith.

Judge David Dixon jailed Jelic for 42 months. He told him: “Everybody must know that the police are not to be assaulted or dealt with in this way.”

