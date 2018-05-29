'I shed a tear' - Bermudan football coach pays tribute to Sheffield teen stabbed to death

A teenager stabbed to death on a Sheffield estate has been remembered as a "happy-go-lucky kid" and talented footballer by his former coach.

Samuel Baker, aged 15, died in hospital last Thursday evening from a stab wound to the chest following reports of an incident in Lowedges Road, Lowedges.

Football coach Corey Hill said the youngster played football with his son in Bermuda while he lived in the British island territory country before moving to the UK about four years ago.

He told a Bermudan-based newspaper how news of Samuel's death "sent a shock wave through my body" and added: "I shed a little tear. My son broke down as well.”

Mr Hill described how the "happy-go-lucky" youngster was a talented and dedicated footballer.

He said: "Sometimes he would play in the defence for me. If we needed to save a game I would put him in goal.

"He always did whatever job I asked him to do - he had a lot of fight in him. He was one of our stronger players - he was very reliable on the field.

"Everybody knew Sam... he was the kid who was riding his bike through the neighbourhood."

Michael Dunkley, Bermuda's shadow minister of national security, said: "We were devastated to rise this morning and learn of the fatal stabbing of a young Bermudian in the UK.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family during this most difficult time.

“Today, as Bermudians on island and overseas celebrate and share our pride as Bermudians, let us also share a prayer for the grieving family and ask for God’s comfort.”

A 15-year-old boy from Lowedges is due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court this morning charged with murder.

He cannot be named for legal reasons.

Samuel's death was one of four serious stabbings reported in the city last week.

Ryan Jowle died in hospital in the early hours of last Wednesday after being stabbed on Tannery Close, Woodhouse.

Frank Mvila Kiongaze, aged 22, of Morland Road, Gleadless, has been charged with murder and possession of a bladed article.

Police are still appealing for information in connection with the Lowedges fatal stabbing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident number 829 of 24 May.