Ice warning as temperatures expected to plummet in Sheffield

Winter is issuing a warning it’s on its way with temperatures expected to drop below freezing in parts of Sheffield tonight.

The first flurries of snow hit high ground on the Snake Pass on Tuesday as November closes with an icy blast.

A car navigates the Snake Pass in Derbyshire, as a blast of snow hits the north of England. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Motorists were warned of hazardous driving conditions on the Pennines between Lancashire and Yorkshire, with some roads covered in a blanket of snow.

READ MORE: Power cut affects Sheffield retail park

Gritters were sent out on Tuesday night on high ground across Sheffield and temperatures could drop below freezing through the first part of Wednesday night.

The Met Office said there would be a widespread frost across the UK with icy patches possible on unreated roads.

The AA warned drivers to take extra care as the weather conditions deteriorate.

READ MORE: Mayor Dan Jarvis: ‘Sheffield’s transport infrastructure is not fit for the 21st century’

George Flinton, AA Patrol of the Year, said: "The first really cold snap of winter can catch drivers unaware, putting them at risk.

"Preparation is key. Drivers should allow extra time for journeys, make sure their cars are clear of snow and ice before setting off and ensure they take warm clothes, food and drinks with them in case of unexpected delays.

"They should also make sure they drive to the conditions. So, allow extra space between vehicles and keep speeds down."

READ MORE: Major Sheffield road left blanketed in SNOW as temperatures plummet

The Met Office said tonight would be largely dry and clear with light winds, leading to a cold night, with some patches of frost and fog.

However cloud is likely to increase towards the coast at end of the night bringing some outbreaks of rain. Temperatures could drop as low as -1 °C.

On Thursday, any early mist and fog will gradually lift, leading to a cloudy day.

It will stay rather cold, with showers spreading inland, perhaps merging into longer spells of rain at times. Maximum temperature 7 °C.