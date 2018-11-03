Inspirational child abuse survivor Sammy Woodhouse wins national award for her campaign work

Inspirational child abuse survivor Sammy Woodhouse has won an award in recognition of her work to help other victims and campaign for law changes.

Sammy, who was abused by gang-leader Arshid Hussain in Rotherham as a teenager, won the individual Emma Humphreys award at an awards ceremony in London.

Sammy Woodhouse

She was nominated Alison Boydell, who she met through her lap dancing campaign, following the town’s child sexual exploitation scandal.

She said: “It’s my first individual award and I am really chuffed to win it because it’s got a real meaning.

“I’m not saying others don’t but the women and judges who organised this have all been campaigning for years so for them to choose me is quite amazing.”

Emma Humphrey was convicted of murder at the age of 17. She spent 10 years in prison before being released by the Court of Appeal in 1995.

She was welcomed by hundreds of cheering supporters, her case having changed the law for battered women who kill.

Emma died three years later, from an accidental overdose of prescribed medication, created shockwaves for those who saw her as the ‘ultimate survivor’.

Sammy added: “To be in a room with a load of women all fighting for similar things was really inspiring.

“I’ve got the award and my certificate on the mantle piece and I was really proud to win.”