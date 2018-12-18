Intake Primary School signs up to Sheffield Telegraph’s school mental health charter

Intake Primary is the latest to school to sign up to the Sheffield Telegraph’s schools mental health charter.

Launched as part of the Let’s Talk campaign, the charter aims to create awareness, reduce stigma and highlight some of the brilliant work already being carried out by the city's schools.

Intake Primary School has signed up to the Sheffield Telegraph schools health charter. Deputy head teacher Tia Hewitt is pictured with pupils.

Deputy headteacher and special education needs co-ordinator, Tia Hewitt, said: “Emotional wellbeing is one of our key focus areas this year in school.

“Our first week back in September was designated to learning about emotional wellbeing with all children making emotions gauges.

“We have introduced daily mindfulness sessions as well as classes learning about growth mindset.

“We have a mental health week planned to coincide with the Children's Mental Health Week in February.

“We have also done workshops with parents and have a half termly mental wellbeing staff meeting.”

Miss Hewitt outlined a list of different things at the school which highlights the great work already being done around wellbeing.

These included having free and open conversations about mental health, classroom worry boxes for children to share concerns in a discrete manner, daily mindfulness sessions and a mental health counselor who comes into school to do staff training, parent workshops and work with identified children.

The school’s learning mentor holds an open door session each morning break where children can come and talk to him about any worries or concerns and careful plans are put in place between year group transitions so children get to know their new teacher and build a relationship with them.

Miss Hewitt added: “We generally have an open and honest relationship with all our children and parents, making sure we make time and address the concerns and issues that arise.”

It is hoped that every school in Sheffield will sign up to the charter.

It has been developed in a way that each school can interpret it in its own way.

Any schools wanting to sign up to the charter should email sam.jackson@jpimedia.co.uk or sarah.marshall@jpimedia.co.uk

