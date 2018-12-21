Investigation continues following assault on man in Sheffield

Police say they are continuing with their investigations following a reported assault in Sheffield last week.

Between 5:30pm and 8pm on Wednesday December 12, it is reported that a 47-year-old man was assaulted by ‘persons unknown’ near to the Barrel Inn Pub on London Road.

London Road, Sheffield (Google)

The victim suffered head injuries that required hospital treatment.

South Yorkshire police say they are continuing with enquiries, and would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident number 662 of December 12.