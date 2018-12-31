Investigation into house blaze in Rotherham

An investigation is under way into the cause of a house blaze in Rotherham.
The blaze in Strauss Crescent, Maltby, broke out just before 6.50am in the lounge of a semi-detached property.
Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the burning home to extinguish the flames.
One man was outside when fire crews arrived and was treated for smoke inhalation.
More to follow.