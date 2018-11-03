Investigation launched into cause of Barnsley scrapyard blaze

Firefighters have left a scrap metal yard in Barnsley after putting out a huge blaze which sent smoke billowing into the sky.

Crews were called to CK Beckett, Boulder Bridge Lane, Royston, where a pile of scrap metal was on fire at around 6am on Saturday.

Five fire engines are at the scene from Barnsley, Cudworth, Dearne, Tankersley and South Kirkby.

An investigation will now be carried out into the cause of the fire.

