Investigation ongoing into Sheffield 'loan shark' duo

A specialist team is still investigating claims that a Sheffield man and woman have been operating as loan sharks in the city.

The 61-year-old man and 64-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of illegal money lending and money laundering following a raid in Fulwood in November last year.

The England Illegal Money Lending Team, working in partnership with Sheffield Council's Trading Standards and South Yorkshire Police, executed a warrant at a residential address and seized documentation and electronic and storage devices.

They were released after questioning and no charges have yet been brought.

A spokesperson for the IMLT said today that officers are still investigating the circumstances.