Is this award-winning student pub the best in Sheffield? We decided to find out for ourselves

Every year thousands of students flock to Sheffield to study and discover the city’s rich history and vibrant nightlife.

With all these students living in Sheffield it’s little wonder the city has so many bars, pubs and events catering specifically for them.

So, to be handed the honour of Best Student Pub at the 2016 Great British Pub Awards shows just how highly the students of Sheffield rate the Doctor’s Orders on Glossop Road.

The building is in a prime location for students, a short walk up the road from Sheffield Students’ Union and not far from the bustling student areas of Crookes and Broomhill.

Price also plays a huge factor for students deciding where they’re going to spend their evenings and student loans and, once again, Doctor’s Orders does not disappoint.

But it’s not just price and location that makes this student boozer a firm favourite; their hearty food portions, dedication to local real-ales (all dispensing the pub’s own beers)and first-class music playlist have gone a long way to establishing it as a student hot-spot.

I decided to start my meal with a pint of the smooth Blonde Bear before settling in to watch Manchester City take on Newcastle on one of the pub’s many TV screens.

It was then time to order from their sensibly-priced menu of hearty pub food and I decided to start with the red pepper and sweet potato arancini for just under £5.

The pub offers a range of Doc’s Classics, including a Yorkshire Burrito , beer- battered coley and chicken parmesan, as well as specials, steaks, sharers and burgers.

However, the Doc’s ‘extra special’ vegetarian deluxe burger took my fancy at £9.95 and within around 20 minutes I was happily tucking into both courses.

By this time I’d decided to move on to a pint of The Incubator, a 4.5 per cent Golden IPA, again produced by their own Little Critters Brewery.

Both courses were fantastic value for money; especially the huge burger with a generous side portion of chips and salad.

While it probably won’t win the accolade for ‘best burger in Sheffield’, it was certainly packed full of flavour and hit the spot along with the tasty arancini balls.

With students preparing for exams or enjoying a prolonged Christmas break it was rare to find the Doctor’s Orders with seats to spare on this Saturday night.

But, in a few more weeks, I’m sure the students will be cramming onto the leather couches before making the short walk to West Street.