It’s another date on the Calendar  

First came the hit film in 2003 followed five years later by the play and now we have Calendar Girls the Musical written by Gary Barlow and Tim Firth.

Of course what actually came first was the calendar itself featuring 11 members of Rylstone and District Women's Institute who posed nude to raise money for the Leukaemia Research Fund.

It’s a very familiar story but according to Rebecca Storm, one of the current crop of Calendar Girls actresses, the musical goes deeper into the story and tells you a lot more about the women.

“I am playing Chris, the role played by Helen Mirren in the film,” she explains. “I have tried to make her my own and also soften her a bit. I think there’s more than one aspect to her. In the musical we get to know the woman herself much better.

“Each of the characters has a back story. Chris has a husband and son and that’s not in the film or in the stage play. The musical is a very different kind of being.

“If people have seen the play it’s the same storyline from a different angle. Each of the characters has to be talked into it for different reasons.

“While it’s an uplifting story, there’s sadness to it. Her best friend’s husband has died.

“It was 20 years ago this week when Chris persuaded Annie to do the calendar to raise £500 for a new sofa for visitors to the hospice to sit on. Since then they’ve raised £5.5m to £6m. People feel the depth of the story.”

Chris is based on Tricia Stewart and Annie is Stocksbridge-born Angela Baker whose husband John had died from lymphoma in 1998. The couple had met in Sheffield where John was a student and Angela was working in the travel agency at the university.

Many of the original Calendar Girls have continued to support the various productions of their story. “This production has a new cast, a new set and a lot of script alterations with some new jokes,” points out Rebecca Storm.

“Chris (Tricia) is from Sunderland originally and came with her husband to see the show last week when we were at the Sunderland Empire,” she reports.

“It’s 20 years since the play was written and so they had something to celebrate and it was good to see a packed auditorium.”

How did she feel about performing in front of the real character she was playing?

“The first dress rehearsal in Leeds I was terrified. She is quite a character and a force to be reckoned with but you just have to go for it. I have met her a few times since and we have become friends.”

The other daunting aspect of appearing in Calendar Girls is being prepared to bare all on stage.

“I saw my predecessor, Claire Moore, in Leeds and having seen all the other women in it I relaxed from moment one. There’s a bit of flesh and it’s all done with,” she observes.

“Denise Welch as Celia is covered by a gateau of cream. It would be different if she walked up stairs flashing her boobs but we are following the original calendar.

“Connie (Anna-Jane Casey) at the piano, you just see her back. In my case I have a sash. You probably see more of me than anyone else. Just for a couple of seconds. But it’s nothing I wouldn’t let my niece and nephew see.”

Others in the cast are novelist and television presenter Fern Britton, returning to the stage for the first time in 30 years, as Marie, Sara Crowe, experienced actor from the likes of Bedroom Farce, The Real Inspector Hound and Black Comedy who is neverheless remembered from the Philadelphia cream cheese adverts in the Nineties, as Ruth, former Hi-De-Hi, star Ruth Madoc as Jessie, and Scottish comedian and actress Karen Dunbar) as Cora.

In addition to her singing career (she still enjoys performing in concerts, mostly in Ireland), over the past 40 years Rebecca Storm has established herself as a leading lady in musical theatre in such shows as Evita, Les Miserables, Chess, Aspects Of Love, Piaf, Annie and Hello Dolly, touring to Sheffield on many occasions.

“The last time I was here was in Blood Brothers. I first played Mrs Johnstone in 1984 when I was only 23. I did it last year and I’m going back for a few weeks next year. I want to be the longest running Mrs Johnstone in history,” she laughs. How does she explain the show’s seemingly never-ending appeal? “It’s a story of our time.”

The touring cast of Calendar Girls will change in April but she is happy to stay on until November, partly because her husband Kenny Shearer is the bass player In the band.

Their home is in County Kildare but Rebecca was born in Shipley and is returning to her Yorkshire roots with Calendar Girls. “It’s been great fun to reclaim my accent,” she says. “I lost it when I first went down to London and people said they couldn’t understand me.”

Now there’s a trace of Irish in her accent. “Well, I’ve lived there for 20 years and I have a musical ear and am always picking up certain phrases.”

•Calendar Girls the Musical is at the Sheffield Lyceum for two weeks from Tuesday, April 2, to April 13.

On Monday Ann-Jane Casey will be performing her one-woman show, The Life in a Day, in the Crucible Studio.