Jail for man who raped Sheffield boxer Callum Hancock 

A man has been jailed for over six years for a string of sex offences, including the rape of Sheffield boxer Callum Hancock when he was 10-years-old.

Jason Lee Lyttle, aged 31, of Lightwood Road, Marsh Lane, Sheffield, was sentenced at Derby Crown Court yesterday after pleading guilty to buggery and two counts of indecent assault committed between January and July 2001.

Lyttle now faces six years and three months behind bars, with an extended licence period of one year.

Earlier this year, Callum, now aged 27, publicly revealed details of the attack to help other survivors of sexual abuse.

Callum, who is a boxer and scaffolder, spoke of the ordeal to Star journalist Bob Westerdale, revealing how Lyttle had bullied him for much of his young life before the terrifying attack took place.

He said: "I was about 10 years old. I was building a den in the Birkhill area of Eckington and HE rocked up, pretending he was going to help me.

"He was five years older than me and had tormented me for years - he'd locked me in a garage, beaten me up numerous times.

“Once, he and another boy stripped off my clothes and threw me in freezing water in the dip of a BMX track.

“They whipped me with sticks. He had birds of prey and bit the head off a chick. That's what he was like. He was terrifying.

"I was wary and said he didn't have to help me build the den, but he insisted.

"Then...he raped me."

After the attack, Lyttle issued Callum with a warning.

"He told me: 'Everybody does this when you get older. This is what you do at big school. It's like smoking. If you tell your parents you'll be in a lot of trouble."

For years, Callum was haunted by the memory of the horrific attack, and was driven to the brink of suicide.

Eventually, after confronting his assailant in a chance encounter, Callum notified the police of the historic abuse.

"After going to the police, I've gone from strength to strength" said Callum, who returned to competitive boxing in September after a three-year absence.

"I've opened up, revealed the truth and no longer living a lie. I'm a different person.”

He is now working with Duncan Craig of 'Survivors Manchester' (0161-236-2182) a voluntary organisation for male survivors of sexual abuse.

In Sheffield, male victims of abuse can ring a helpline 0808 802 9999 or go to sheffieldrapecrisis.org.uk/services.

Alternatively, ring victim support on 0300 303 1976.