Jail for paedophile who befriended vulnerable Doncaster mums in 'order to gain access to their young children'

A convicted paedophile, who befriended vulnerable Doncaster mums in 'order to gain access to their young children,' has been put back behind bars for breaching the terms of his sexual offences prevention order.

When Karl Taylor was sentenced to three years in prison for sexual activity with a child in June 2013, he was also made the subject of a sexual offences prevention order with several conditions aimed at protecting the public.

Under the 10-year order, Taylor, aged 27, was legally required to inform the police if he spent seven days or more at an address other than his home, and if he spent 12 hours or more at a property with a child under the age of 18.

Between April 2016 and October 2017, Taylor breached the order six times in what the Judge, Recorder Felicity Davies, described as a series of attempts to befriend the 'mothers of young children in order to gain access to them'.

Taylor's offending was brought to light in August last year when the father of an eight-year-old girl contacted the police to say his daughter had started to behave in a 'highly sexualised way' after Taylor had stayed with the girl and her mother.

Robert Sandford, prosecuting, told Sheffield Crown Court today that Taylor, of St James Street, Hyde Park had stayed with the single mum and her daughter between April 1 and April 30, 2016.

Taylor then moved on to another single mother and her two-year-old son, who he stayed with overnight on several occasions between July and August last year.

Mr Sandford said: "She said Taylor had lived at her house for approximately one month, and had spent 12 hours or more in her company."

Just two months later, Taylor went to stay with another single mum and her two young daughters between October 2 and October 9 last year.

"She describes how Mr Taylor was left alone with her two daughters when she went to work to babysit. She was unaware of his previous convictions when he stopped at her home," said Mr Sandford, adding: "The Crown say he was befriending women who, for one reason or another, were vulnerable - and all had young children he was staying with."

He admitted to the six breaches of the order, and to possession of a knife found in his wallet when police arrested him, at an earlier hearing. All of the offences were committed in the Doncaster area.

Taylor is not believed to have committed any offences against the children or women he stayed with, the court heard.

In mitigation, Andrew Swaby, told the court that Taylor should be given credit for pleading guilty to his crimes at the first opportunity.

He added: "He has been subject of the order for four years, and this is the first time he has been prosecuted."

Recorder Davies sentenced Taylor to two years in prison, and made him the subject of a sexual harm prevention order to last indefinitely.

"You have demonstrated a high level of deceit, both to the police and to the mothers of these children, and the court knows there were a number of children who were put at risk by your offending," said Recorder Davies, adding: "This case presents a picture of a man who was setting out to befriend women with young children in order to gain access to them."

"It seems to me that you have a flagrant disregard for the guidelines that are in place by the terms of this order."

South Yorkshire Police have been contacted for a custody image of Taylor.