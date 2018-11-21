Jewellery and cash stolen in Barnsley house raid

Jewellery and cash were stolen during a raid of a house in Barnsley.

A house in Hall Royd Walk, Silkstone, was broken into between 12.30pm and 3pm on Monday, November 5.

Items of jewellery stolen in a house raid in Barnsley

Photographs of some of the stolen jewellery have been released by South Yorkshire Police in a bid to trace the items and the thief.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote crime reference number 14/162061/2018.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.