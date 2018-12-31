Jewellery of sentimental value stolen during house raid in Sheffield

Jewellery of sentimental value was stolen during a burglary in Sheffield.

The jewellery was taken during a raid of a house in Greengate Lane, Woodhouse, between 4.15pm and 6.30pm on Saturday, December 1.

Have you been offered this chain?

Photographs of the stolen items have been released by South Yorkshire Police today in a bid to track them down.

Officers want to speak to anyone who who may have been offered the items for sale.

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 759 of December 1.