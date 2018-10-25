Jimmy Carr tour 2019 and 2020: full list of Yorkshire dates and how to get tickets

Jimmy Carr has recently announced details of an upcoming UK tour for 2019 and 2020.

The comedian and host of 8 Out of 10 Cats will begin his ‘Terribly Funny’ tour in May 2019, embarking on a string of more than 100 dates around the UK, including Yorkshire.

The comic is currently in the middle of a huge world tour, named ‘The Best Of, Ultimate, Gold, Greatest Hits’, which has seen Carr perform a collection of his best loved jokes, alongside new material.

The international leg of his tour will finish in March 2019, before he then begins his UK gigs.

The Terribly Funny tour includes 11 dates in Yorkshire, in both 2019 and 2020, alongside other major cities and towns in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

When do tickets go on sale for Jimmy Carr’s 2019 and 2020 shows?

Tickets will go on sale at 10am on Friday 26 October.

Where can I purchase tickets?

To purchase tickets visit Jimmy Carr’s official website.

The full list of Jimmy Carr’s Yorkshire tour dates:

September 17, 2019- Huddersfield - Town Hall

September 21, 2019- Hull - City Hall

October 9, 2019- Harrogate - Royal Hall

October 10, 2019- Bradford - St George's Hall

October 13, 2019- York - Grand Opera House

November 23, 2019- Halifax - Victoria Theatre

March 8, 2020- Sheffield - City Hall

April 30, 2020- Doncaster - The Dome

May 1, 2020- Bridlington - The Spa

June 19, 2020- Leeds - Town Hall

July 3, 2020- Scarborough - The Spa