Jobs boom as New York-inspired burger joint to open in Sheffield city centre

A New York-inspired burger joint is set to open in Sheffield city centre next month.

KerbEdge will launch a 110-seat restaurant at West One in the Devonshire Quarter, which will also create 20 jobs.

It is due to launch on February 5 with an invite-only event before opening to the public the following day.

The new restaurant follows the success of KerbEdge's first restaurant in Hull.

Company founder Adam Bryson said: "We can't wait to bring our incredible burgers to the good folk of Sheffield.

"After our success launching our first restaurant in Hull last year, Sheffield was top of the list for our next venture.

"The city has the same laid back, friendly feel as Hull and it's one of the few other places that likes Hull's famous chip spice."

The company was founded by Adam in 2014 after a trip to the world-famous Burger Joint in New York.