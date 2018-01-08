Joy as Sheffield dad reunited with stolen dog after online campaign went viral

A pet owner has thanked the power of the press and social media after he was reunited with his stolen dog after an online appeal went viral.

Azim Ahmed was left devastated when callous thieves stole his beloved 10-month-old German Shepherd Bullet from a kennel at his home in Meersbrook Park Road, Meersbrook, in the early hours of Thursday, January 4.

Bullet.

The 27-year-old launched a desperate appeal through The Star and social media for the crooks or anyone with information to come forward. The plea went viral and was shared more than 16, 000 times on Facebook and Twitter.

Thanks to the appeal, two women handed the dog in to the RSPCA's Sheffield Animal Centre at 5pm on Sunday, and Mr Ahmed has now been reunited with his pet.

The security guard said: "I feel absolutely overjoyed that we have got her back. The whole family had missed her and my five-year-old son was asking where she was.

"I think whoever took her must have seen all of the media coverage and on social media and thought 'this is too hot to handle' and either let her out or given her to someone to hand in.

"Thank you to The Star and everyone who shared the appeal. It just shows you the power of the press and how social media can actually be a force for good."

Anyone with any information about the theft is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 157 of January 4.