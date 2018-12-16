Judge's praise for ‘impeccable’ South Yorkshire Police after five killings in two weeks placed ‘intolerable demands’ on force

A judge has praised the ‘impeccable’ work of South Yorkshire Police after a Sheffield killer was locked up.

Michael Goddard, aged 51, of Steven Close, Chapeltown, was jailed on Friday for the murder of his downstairs neighbour Glenn Boardman.

After sentencing him, Judge Jeremy Richardson QC, the Recorder of Sheffield, praised police for their handling of the case during a period of unprecedented demand.

South Yorkshire Police were still investigating a spate of five killings which took place in the space of 13 days during May, when Mr Boardman’s body was found at his flat during the early hours of June 26.

Mr Richardson, the Recorder of Sheffield, told Sheffield Crown Court: “South Yorkshire Police were at the time under very significant pressure…

“To have to investigate so many killings over a short period of time would place almost intolerable demands upon the police.

“This case has been prepared by the police impeccably.”

Prosecutor Peter Moulson QC also praised the officers in the case, including the senior investigating officer, Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Simon Palmer, saying they had been ‘extremely helpful and professional’.