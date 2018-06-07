Just another  missed chance

Every time Streets Ahead resurface a road in Sheffield, they repaint the markings.

What a pity our ‘pro-cycling council’ didn’t plan for cycle lanes to be added at the same time; at least on our main roads.

Of course, cycle lanes aren’t the only solution but they may be one of the least expensive ways to encourage people to feel safe and use their bikes as well as helping motorists be more aware.

Unfortunately, it’s another opportunity missed by the people who run the ‘Greenest City’ for us.

Or perhaps it’s not too late for some roads?

K Davis

S10