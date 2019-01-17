MP's rejection of Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal has sparked debate among Star readers.

Mrs May suffered the worst Government defeat since 1924 after MPs rejected her Brexit plans by an emphatic 432 votes to 202.

The humiliating rebuff was delivered in the House of Commons just moments after the Prime Minister made a last-ditch appeal for MPs to back the withdrawal agreement from the European Union which she sealed with Brussels in November after almost two years of negotiation.

The majority of South Yorkshire MPs voted against the deal.

A number of Star readers have now taken to Facebook to have their say on the issue.

Chris Wood posted: “The Conservatives started this. We’ve had the vote, we are supposed to be a democratic country, leave means leave. The rest of the world survives without the European Union, if we do leave others will follow.”

Sue James said she has “no trust in Labour or the Conservatives.”

Barry Deane added: “We need to leave now, no more talking about it just get out of the EU now.”

Margaret Dykes believes MPs have “sold us up the river for their own beliefs.”

She added all Labour want is “an election as it is their only chance of getting in.

“Shame on all of those who have disregarded what Britain voted for.”

Alex Brady was of the opinion that “if we stick together, Britain will become great again under a Labour government.”

He added Mrs May “should have started negotiations far earlier.”

On Wednesday Mrs May survived an attempt to oust her as Prime Minister, as MPs rejected Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn's motion of no confidence in the Government by a margin of 325 to 306.

The Prime Minister now has until January 21 to set out a Plan B, expected to involve going back to Brussels to seek further concessions before the UK leaves the EU on March 29.