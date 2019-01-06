Juveniles arrested over supply of Class A drugs in Sheffield

Police officers arrested the two juveniles in Southey yesterday
Two juveniles from have been arrested over the supply of drugs, after police recovered a quantity of suspected Class A drugs. 

The arrests took place in the Southey area yesterday. 

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police’s Operations team said: “Another one for #Southey, following on from Fridays job, on Saturday Firearms Officers were back in the area and once again, after a short foot pursuit, officers arrest 2 juveniles on suspicion of drug supply.

“A quantity of suspected class A drugs were recovered. @SYPSheffield.”