Killer of Rotherham man still at large nearly three years after death

The killer of a Rotherham man attacked in his own home is still at large nearly three years after his death

Tommy Ward, aged 80, was attacked in his home in Salisbury Road, Maltby, on Thursday, October 1, 2015 and died four months later on Tuesday, February 23, 2016.

Tommy Ward

Arrests have been made over the murder but nobody has yet been charged.

Next month marks the third anniversary of the death.

Mr Ward suffered a fractured skull, broken ribs and broken jaw in the attack and his £30,000 life savings were also stolen.

The retired miner kept his cash in a safe and two weeks after the attack an identical one was found dumped in a canal in Kilnhurst, Rotherham.

A £10,000 Crimestoppers reward was put up for information leading to the arrest of the killer.

The attack was described by South Yorkshire Police as ‘horrendous, so unnecessary and so pointless’.

On the first anniversary of the murder, Detective Chief Inspector Vicky Short said: “It's so sad and we just want to find out who did this and send them to prison."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.