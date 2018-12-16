Knife attacker still at large after alleged stabbing in Sheffield

A knife attacker remains at large two days after a man was reportedly stabbed on a Sheffield street.

Police were called to Marstone Crescent, just off Baslow Road, in Totley, on Friday evening.

They confirmed yesterday they were investigating after a 57-year-old man was allegedly stabbed by a male teenager.

South Yorkshire Police today said enquiries were still ongoing and no one had been arrested.

The 57-year-old, who has been described on social media as a well-known member of the community, was taken to hospital before being discharged that evening.

He is understood to be making a good recovery.

Police have not released a description of the alleged attacker.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting the incident number 718 of December 14.