Knife-wielding thieves steal bike in Sheffield

Police in Sheffield have appealed for help to find this bike which was stolen at knifepoint.

The bike was stolen from the Southey area of the city by two men.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s off-road team said both men were wearing balaclavas and one had a black hoodie and jeans on, while the other was in a blue hoodie and blue cargo trousers.

They said the NX06AUC 125cc bike, which is pictured, had had a red mudguard fitted since the photo was taken.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.