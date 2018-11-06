Knitted poppy project helps recall memories for those with Dementia

People in Sheffield living with memory loss and Dementia have taken part in a poppy project to mark a momentous occasion which took place a century ago.

Members of Age UK’s Wellbeing Centre – which is based in Norfolk Heritage Park – have knitted 100 poppies with the help of their families, and centre staff, to commemorate 100 years since the end of World War One.

Natasha Wilson with members of the Age UK Wellbeing Centre

The members have taken part in numerous knitting projects before, including knitting to help the homeless, and for many it allows them to recall forgotten memories.

So, the idea of creating knitted poppies was something they welcomed.

Natasha Wilson, Well-being Assistant Coordinator, said: “We’ve done various knitting projects before, knitting comes naturally to a lot of our members. My colleague Hannah Smith found the poppy pattern online, and we did one as a trial.

“We then got everybody knitting. Many of our members parents served in WW1 and this project has been quite cathartic and reminiscent for them.”

The completed poppies were then displayed at the Wellbeing Centre, forming a frame around a picture board which displays members taking part in various activities.

Natasha added: “Everyone enjoyed it, it had a nice social element. Hannah actually couldn’t knit before we started, and one of our members taught her over the course of the project.

“Everyone has been leaving with one this week, as we turned them into brooches. They’re all so different, some are sparkly.”

The Wellbeing Centre is a day service for those living with memory loss and Dementia, allowing them to take part in different activities including singing, dancing and arts.

This year Armistice Day coincides with Remembrance Day, on November 11, with many people taking part in services to honour those who died in the line of duty.