Krispy Kreme are hiring in Sheffield – and will give you free doughnuts at work

If your a big fan of Krispy Kreme doughnuts and fancy a new job then this could be the perfect role for you.

The glazed doughnut store opened on The Moor in June last year, handing out hundreds of baked goods across the city in the lead up to the big day.

Krispy Kreme doughnuts (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

Customers camped out in front of the store ahead of its opening with the first in line winning a Gold Card; entitling them to a free double-dozen every month for a year.

The store has proved a huge hit in Sheffield and now you’ve got the chance to be a part of the Krispy Kreme family and even get your hands on free doughnuts.

Krispy Kreme are looking for a new part time Retail Team Member who will be on £6.10-£7.93 an hour, dependent on experience, plus benefits.

The employee will be responsible for serving doughnuts and coffee, creating a clean environment and magic moments for customers and ‘living the Krispy Kreme values’.

In return, the new member of staff will recognise the achievements of staff who give the best experience through great service and quality products.

Krispy Kreme offer employee of the month/quarter/year awards as well as long service awards as well as in store incentives such as shopping vouchers and cinema tickets.

But, most importantly, staff members can get their hands on free doughnuts.

The job advert reads: “In addition to all of this, we encourage all of our employees to enjoy our products!

“During your breaks you will be entitled to hot drinks and doughnuts free of charge and if you wish to take home any doughnuts after work you can buy them for a 50 per cent discount.

“Krispy Kreme also offers great career progression! We really value our people and will provide a culture that allows you to develop your own style and fulfil your potential.”

So, if you love working in an exciting fast-paced environment, have strong teamwork skills and take pride in delivering excellent customer-service this could be the perfect job for you.

To apply click here.