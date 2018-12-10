Landmark Doncaster town centre building to be converted for residential and retail use

A landmark Doncaster town centre building is set for a new chapter after being bought for residential and retail use.

The Maridon Centre on the corner of Nether Hall Road and Market Road looks set for a new lease of life after being snapped up by a local property developer.

The building was formerly used by the Catholic Church

The impressive three-storey premises are probably best known for their distinctive 'L'-shape and curved façade – as well as a statue of Jesus Christ on the cross attached to the front of the building.

Until recently, the premises were used by the Catholic Church for ecclesiastical purposes although it has previously been occupied by a variety of businesses.

Now, it looks likely to become a mix of residential, retail and leisure units after being acquired by Doncaster-based developer Luke Holdings Ltd.

Charles Watson, the Chartered Surveyor who marketed the property for £395,000 on behalf of PPH Commercial in Doncaster, believes the plans will be a popular addition to the town centre.

He said: “It was no surprise to see this lovely building attract significant interest from a variety of local developers because of its central location and charming features.

“We previously managed the premises for the Diocese of Hallam and acted on their behalf during the sale process, which was completed relatively quickly because of its obvious appeal.

“Having been obtained by Luke Holdings, a developer who obviously knows the area well and understands the building’s local importance, it looks set for a very exciting future.

“I believe the developer is keen to convert part of this prominent old building into residential use, which would be a valuable addition to this part of the town and the renowned market area, which is within walking distance.

“It’s great to see such ambitious plans in place. In my experience, positive developments of this nature usually cause a ripple effect, which can only be good for the town and local community.”

The 8,255sqft premises is currently home to the popular La Fiesta tapas bar and restaurant, which has an operating lease until April 2028 and will be unaffected by the freehold sale.