Landmark Sheffield Olympic Park wins major award

The team behind Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park are celebrating after a major honour was bestowed on the landmark project.

The unique Olympic legacy project took the honours in the Landscape Architecture of the Year category at the 2018 AJ Architecture Awards.

The Awards, held at The Roundhouse in Camden, London, recognise excellence in UK architecture across a range of categories, from school project of the year to housing project of the year.

Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park beat off competition from projects including Sky TV’s Campus, the City of Glasgow College’s Landscape and Public Realm and the Canal Corridor at Kings Cross. Other high-profile winners on the night included the BBC Television Centre and Bloomberg's European Headquarters in London.

The judges described the winning project as an imaginative piece of landscape-first regeneration. They said: “The scheme features clever connectivity throughout the site which has already bought people into the area and delivered a highly sustainable slot-in infrastructure ready for the next wave of new development.”

The landscape and infrastructure works at Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park were undertaken by Henry Boot Construction, with a project team including Turner and Townsend, Arup, Ares Landscape Architects and Amey. The works were funded through Sheffield City Region Infrastructure Fund and procured by Sheffield City Council.

Ben Handley, from Ares Landscape Architects,said: “Just to be shortlisted for this award was great recognition of the contribution that Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park is making to the city and to delivering the legacy promised by the 2012 London Olympics.

“However to win is a fantastic boost to all concerned, putting the project well and truly on the map.

“Realising a project of this scale and ambition has required collaboration from the start. The original masterplan for the park was established by Bond Bryan Architects working with Legacy Park Ltd. Creating a place that promotes health and wellbeing was a key requirement of the masterplan.”

Former Minister for Sport and project lead for the park, Richard Caborn, said: “These awards recognise projects that are leading the way in architectural design, so we couldn’t be prouder to win.” and he added: “At Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park, we’ve brought a number of organisations together creating a world-class space for people to work, learn and improve health and wellbeing.”