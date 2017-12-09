Lane closed on South Yorkshire stretch of motorway due to carriageway defect

One lane is currently closed on a South Yorkshire stretch of motorway, to allow for emergency work to be carried out to repair a carriageway defect.

The lane is closed on the M1 northbound, between Junctions 30 and 31 in South Yorkshire.

A spokesman for Highways England said on Twitter: "We are currently attending to a carriageway defect on the #M1 northbound between J30 and J31 in #SouthYorkshire. Lane 1 is currently closed in order for assessment to be made and repairs to be effected. There are no delays currently due to this."