A lane on a Sheffield stretch of motorway is closed this evening, due to a stranded car.

The lane closure is on Junctions 30 to 31 of the M1 Northbound in Sheffield, after Woodall Services.

A spokesman for Highways England said on Twitter: “#M1 J30 to J31 Northbound after #Woodall Services we have a lane 1 closure set for a stranded car #TrafficOfficers en route.

“Please do not use closed lanes.”