Lanes closed on South Yorkshire motorway after multi-vehicle crash 

Motorists travelling on the M1 this evening are experiencing extensive delays this evening due to the closure of two lanes following a multi-vehicle crash.

The incident took place on the M1 southbound, just before Junction 31 at Aston.

A spokesman for Highways England said on Twitter: “We have set signs for a lane 1 and 2 closure due to a multiple vehicle collision #TrafficOfficers and @SYPOperations on route.

“Please adhere to signs set and take care when passing scene, further updates to follow.”