Lanes on South Yorkshire motorway reopen after work to recover overturned caravan is completed
This was the scene on a South Yorkshire stretch of motorway this morning, after a caravan overturned, forcing the closure of two lanes.
By Sarah Marshall
Sunday, 11 August, 2019, 11:55
Highways England closed lanes 1 and 2 on the M18 northbound, between Junction 1 at Bramley, Rotherham and Junction 2 at Wadworth, Doncaster at around 9.45am.
The lanes were closed for over an hour, while traffic officers from South Yorkshire Police worked to remove the caravan from the carriageway.
They re-opened at just after 11am.
Motorists travelling in the area experienced delays as a result of the lane closures.