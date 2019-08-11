Lanes on South Yorkshire motorway reopen after work to recover overturned caravan is completed

By Sarah Marshall
Sunday, 11 August, 2019, 11:55
Motorists travelling on a South Yorkshire stretch of motorway are experiencing delays this morning, due to an overturned caravan which has led to the closure of two lanes.

Highways England closed lanes 1 and 2 on the M18 northbound, between Junction 1 at Bramley, Rotherham and Junction 2 at Wadworth, Doncaster at around 9.45am.

The lanes were closed for over an hour, while traffic officers from South Yorkshire Police worked to remove the caravan from the carriageway.

They re-opened at just after 11am.

Motorists travelling in the area experienced delays as a result of the lane closures.