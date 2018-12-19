Last minute wines for festive celebrations

Tis’ the season for celebration, and if you haven’t stocked up on wines yet, here are some suggestions to spark seasonal cheers.

There can’t be many better ways to begin Christmas Day than with Taittinger Prelude Grand Cru NV – £54.35 from John Lewis or Ocado.

It’s a fine, delicate showstopper, in turns creamy and floral with an intense fruity aroma. It would go well with classic canapes as well as to start the day with a bang.

Taittinger's stylist Nocturne Sec NV City Lights

Taittinger also offer the stylish and mellow Nocturne City Lights NV, priced £42.85 from John Lewis or Tesco, for elegant evening time sipping or as a dessert accompaniment. Its Brut Vintage 2012 (£58.75 from John Lewis) offers a sublimely balanced wine of exceptional quality.

Continuing with the bubbles, and Aldi’s Veuve Monsigny Champagne 2004 (£19.99) is a very affordable option. This refreshing tipple has a wonderful scent of apples and almonds and could be happily paired with an array of dishes, or even enjoyed with orange juice for a Bucks Fizz breakfast on the big day.

If white is your choice with the Christmas turkey, then KVW Grenache Blanc 2017 has a good depth and body and leaves a long and pleasant finish on the palate. It is fresh and has an ever so subtle frizzante. It costs £7.99 from slurp.co.uk

The Laborie Sauvignon Blanc 2017 (£9.99, Cellar Door Wines Ltd)

For red fans, there is also a Laborie Shiraz at £8.99 from Street Wines. It is an oaky red with a delicate finish. This refreshing red wine boasts full bodied flavours and fruity aromas.

And for dessert KWV Cape Tawny Dessert Wine is the ideal sweet accompaniment to your festive feast's dessert board.

It has a wonderful amber colour and a richness enhanced by tastes of fruit, marzipan and toffee. The perfect way to round of Christmas dinner for £12.99 from Perold Wine Cellar.