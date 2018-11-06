LATEST: Bonfire Night yobs condemned for causing fear and damage in Sheffield suburbs

Yobs have been condemned for another night of violence in Sheffield in which fireworks were set off as paramedics, police officers and firefighters battled to save lives and fight crime.

South Yorkshire Police revealed that Bonfire Night in Sheffield was marred by attacks on its officers, firefighters and paramedics on duty on Monday.

Bonfire Night yobs cause chaos in Sheffield

Sheffield’s District Commander, Chief Superintendent Stuart Barton, said there were incidents ‘throughout the night’.

He described the attacks as ‘reckless’ and ‘mindless’.

Fireworks were set off while firefighters dealt with two car blazes in Raby Street and Dundas Road, Tinsley, within the space of 30 minutes.

Crews were deployed to the suburb after car windows were smashed and fireworks were thrown into the vehicles to cause explosions.

When a third car was torched in neighbouring Newmarch Street later in the night, the fire engine sent to the scene received a police escort.

Fireworks were hurled at motorists in Staniforth Road and Main Road Darnall and some were lit in the middle of City Road, Manor Top.

Chf Supt Barton said: “Our officers were extremely busy dealing with incidents across the city.

“Throughout the night, our officers and staff from the ambulance and fire service were attacked with fireworks, restricting the service they could provide to any victims of crime.

“This behaviour is absolutely not acceptable.”

He added: “There were many people who had a great night last night, with some excellent organised events but sadly some people displayed disgraceful actions exhibited by reckless and mindless behaviour.

“We have early patrols out in these areas this morning as reassurance for local residents.”

He said officers were alerted to a number of incidents in Darnall and Tinsley involving large groups of youths, which resulted in one injury.

Chf Supt Barton said: “In Darnall and Tinsley, we dealt with numerous incidents involving large groups of youths who were intent on causing disorder and damage using fireworks.

“This included an attack on a property, vehicles and bins.”

In a Facebook post, the Sheffield South East neighbourhood policing team, said: “In Tinsley a small minority of people decided to engage in disorder with fireworks and other objects.

“The damage, injury and fear caused to the people of Tinsley was significant.

“This is not representative of the community and will not be tolerated.

“If you have any information in regards to this disorder in Tinsley last night, please contact 101.

"This is your community and we are here to help you to create a better and safer place to live and work in.”

Last Wednesday, when children were celebrating Halloween in Sheffield, police officers were pelted with fireworks, eggs and stones in Burngreave and Firth Park, and firefighters were attacked with fireworks and eggs while they tackled a house blaze in Lifford Street, Tinsley, which broke out after a firework was thrown into a bedroom.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.



