As a teenage boy recovers after a stabbing outside Meadowhall last night, here is everything we know so far:

- Emergency services were called to Meadowhall at 7.20pm last night to reports of a knife attack outside the shopping centre.

- The stabbing occurred close to the taxi rank near to the entrance to Next.

- The boy was attacked while he was inside a taxi.

- Police officers and paramedics were deployed to the scene and the area was blocked off while the casualty was dealt with by paramedics.

- The boy was taken to hospital with leg injuries which are not believed to be life threatening. He is in a stabled condition today.

- The crime scene was cordoned off while a forensic examination was undertaken.

- Police chiefs ordered an increased police presence at Meadowhall in the wake of the attack last night.

- Two boys, aged 16, have been arrested on suspicion of wounding and remain in police custody this afternoon.

- CCTV footage is set to be examined today from cameras in and around the shopping centre.

- The stabbing is being treated as an ‘isolated’ and ‘targeted' attack.

- Security staff at Meadowhall assisted South Yorkshire Police in the aftermath of the attack.

- Witnesses to the attack are being urged to come forward.

- Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 809 of November 12.