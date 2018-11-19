Letter: Tunnels would solve HS2 house problems

All HS2 tracks should be put in tunnels under the motorways so no housing are taken down.

This could be done at night when a section of motorway can be closed while tunnelling is underway or better still shelve it all and spend the money on space travel to find a new planet for us.

The problem of bus lanes will most likely continue as infringing a bus lane is all too common and easily done in this age because of heavy traffic conditions. Waterdale is so because it is a through road to Thorne Road and has been for a long time.

England is fast becoming a dictatorship country.

Mr G Parker

DN1