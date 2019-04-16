Letters: I feel this is a scandal which needs to be bought to the public’s attention

I am a secondary school teacher in one of the most deprived wards in Sheffield and many of my students live with the risk of eviction without cause.

Many more are already struggling with homelessness which understandably has a detrimental effect on their education and ability to become independent taxpayers in the future. I was shocked to hear that right now most private renters are on short term contracts of six months or a year and can be evicted once that term has ended without the landlord having to give a reason. Private renters’ group, Generation Rent, found that just one in every 20 renters who complains to the council about poor conditions gets prot e c t i o n f ro m a re ve n ge e v i c t i o n . This is woefully inadequate. I want to know, as the amount of private renters rise, what is our local council doing about it? I’m aware that public services are stretched to breaking point after ten years of austerity but this is something that is putting even more pressure on our council’s budget. Section 21 is the leading cause of homelessness and 46 per cent of private renters who complain about a category 1 hazard in their home (damp or mould) gets evicted by their landlord within 6 months. I feel this is a scandal which needs to be bought to the public’s attention. Edward Squire Sheffield 11